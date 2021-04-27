Lesley Murphy’s mom-shamers may have been “loud” on Monday, April 26, but the Bachelor alum clapped back even louder.

“This will not be tolerated on my account,” the former reality star, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing screenshots of hateful comments. “I hope you can work on whatever it is that’s inside of you causing your negativity and hate. It has nothing to do with me and everything to do with you. Future mom-shamers will be blocked. Have a lovely day.”

While one of the comments the Arkansas native shared called her 2-month-old daughter, Nora, “kind of not cute,” the other two found fault in her decision to vacation with her friends.

“How selfish to leave your newborn baby. … It was not important to go,” one hater wrote, while the other added, “Leaving your 10-week-old baby for days on end under the guise of ‘self-care’ is selfish, unnatural and irresponsible. Shame on you. I can no longer follow you.”

The Bachelor Winter Games alum addressed the negativity further in an Instagram post, writing, “I went 10 weeks without a mom trolling me on anything more than bottle feeding. 10 weeks without most strangers making a dig at our parenting choices. 10 weeks without anyone telling me my baby wasn’t up to their standard of cuteness.”

She shared her thoughts on the experience, noting that trolls didn’t come after her fiancé, Alex Kavanagh, for his previous absences. “Telling others that the only way to be a ‘good mom’ is to sacrifice your own needs/wants is beyond detrimental,” the former ABC personality wrote. “Stop being the martyr. There is no prize for sacrificing yourself. You can’t fill anyone else’s cup until you fill your own. Babies are a gift, but moms who take care of themselves are a gift to their babies.”

After thanking her supportive followers for their “encouraging” comments, Murphy concluded, “Goodnight to everyone but the mom-shamers.”

The travel blogger welcomed her daughter in February, five months after her pregnancy announcement.

“Meet our newest little valentine,” the former political consultant captioned her infant’s Instagram debut at the time. “I find her so perfect that sometimes words fail me, and I’m left in tears instead … like right now. Pure love is being home with this little ball of joy on a snowy Valentine’s Day as a family of three.”