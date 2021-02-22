Shouting out her stomach! Lesley Murphy praised her body one week after giving birth to her daughter.

“Last week in versus first week out,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned Instagram selfies on Saturday, February 20. “I’ve always been fascinated by the human body but didn’t know its full depth and capability until now. Also didn’t know I was going to post these when I was taking them lol, but this is as real as it gets. No makeup, disposable undies, messy bed, tired eyes, full heart.”

The Arkansas native went on to call her pregnancy “the biggest privilege [she’ll] never take for granted.”

The former reality star’s baby bump was on full display in the first throwback shot. The then-pregnant star rocked a gray sports bra, black leggings, a cardigan and slippers. In the second photo, Murphy posed in a purple bra and shorts in the same location.

The new mom gave birth to daughter Nora on February 12. “Meet our newest little valentine,” Murphy captioned the infant’s Instagram debut two days later. “I find her so perfect that sometimes words fail me and I’m left in tears instead … like right now. Pure love is being home with this little ball of joy on a snowy Valentine’s Day as a family of three.”

The former ABC personality received support from fellow Bachelor Nation members in the comments, from Desiree Hartsock to Tenley Molzahn. “Yay! Congrats!” the former Bachelorette, 34, wrote, while the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 36, commented, “She’s beautiful! Congratulations!!! Isn’t it the vest thing in the whole wide world! So happy for you guys!!!!”

Nora’s arrival came one year after Murphy’s engagement to Alex Kavanagh. The pair have postponed their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic but announced their “corona baby” in September 2020.

“Started from the kitchen now we’re here,” Murphy captioned her pregnancy reveal at the time. “Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat. @drone.pilot and I couldn’t be more excited to grow our little family!!!”

The travel blogger previously competed for Sean Lowe‘s heart on season 17 of The Bachelor. She then appeared on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, dating Dean Unglert before splitting in April 2018. The following year, she and Kavanagh made their relationship Instagram official.