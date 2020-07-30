Why Lauren Burnham Didn’t Always Think She Was Born to Be a Mom

The couple went on to say that they want “more babies,” which Burnham wasn’t sure about ahead of Alessi’s arrival.

“It was the end of my pregnancy that really made me question it,” the fashion designer exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “It was really difficult. I could barely breathe or talk. I think I just had way too much ice cream, so I gained a lot more weight than I should have, and it made things really difficult for me. So I won’t do that the next time.”

Later that same month, she and the Netherlands native announced that they had conceived baby No. 2 but suffered a miscarriage.

“We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for,” the pair captioned their YouTube reveal at the time. “We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”

The Bachelor Nation members are healing “day by day,” they said in a June YouTube video. “It’s been a tough time for us,” Luyendyk Jr. added at the time. “It’s been a tough time for everybody in the world, obviously, [amid the coronavirus pandemic]. There’s a lot happening.”

He and Burnham met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, tying the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii.