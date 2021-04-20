Something to sing about! Rachel Platten announced on Tuesday, April 20, that she is pregnant with her and husband Kevin Lazan’s second child.

“Here’s the other half of what I’ve been creating this year,” the singer, 39, captioned an Instagram mirror selfie. “Baby No. 2 coming in hot. This was a hard secret to keep.”

The New York native was all smiles in the social media upload, cradling her baby bump while wearing a patterned white dress and matching cowboy boots.

The reveal came nearly three years after the Daytime Emmy winner announced that she and Lazan were starting a family. “This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes … I am pregnant!!” Platten wrote via Instagram in July 2018. “I can’t believe I’m finally typing these words – I have wanted to share this news for months. As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way. How to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too? I finally realized that I can’t worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart.”

The “Fight Song” singer added that while she “couldn’t be more thrilled,” she had been battling tough symptoms ahead of her first child’s arrival.

“I have had an incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the ‘perfect blessed journey’ of pregnancy,” the songwriter explained at the time. “I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that I’d seem ungrateful somehow when I’m actually crazy full of gratitude — I’m just HUMAN.”

Violet, now 2, was born six months later. “There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don’t yet know how to,” the new mom captioned the infant’s Instagram debut. “I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water). … Wow. I’m a mom.”

Platten and the lawyer wed in 2010 in Rhode Island. The You Belong author called her husband an “amazing man” in 2015, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “We’ve been together for 10 years, and he’s a huge reason why I kept believing in my dreams.”