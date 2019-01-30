Party of three! Rachel Platten and her husband, Kevin Lazan, welcomed their first child on Saturday, January 26.

“Introducing Violet Skye Lazan,” the singer captioned a photo on Instagram on Wednesday, January 30, that showed her cradling her baby girl. “Born delicious & cuddly on 1.26, early in the am. There is so much about this massive love that i want to share but don’t yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now we are busy falling deeeeply in love (and keeping our heads above water). Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as i fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I’m a mom. :))) Xoxo, rach.”

Back in July, Us Weekly broke the news that the “Fight Song” crooner, 37, and Lazan were expecting their first little one. Platten confirmed the happy news via Instagram shortly after.

“This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes…. I’m pregnant! I can’t believe I’m finally typing these words — I have wanted to share this news for months,” she wrote. “As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way — how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too? I finally realized that I can’t worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart.”

The “Stand by You” songstress, who married Lazan in 2010, opened up about her changing body in an emotional Instagram post one month later.

“Hi so yesterday an (excited) acquaintance told me ‘wow your hips and butt look way bigger! So cool!’ UMMMM. then I cried for 30 minutes,” Platten admitted. “Because I’ve also noticed my body changing because DUH I’m making a human but I’m like ‘oh I’m being hard on myself no one can tell.’ But when she pointed it out publicly it stung so bad!”

Patten added that, after maintaining a certain look for many years, she is wholeheartedly embracing her new figure. “For so long I have had to keep my body a certain way and it’s NICE and freeing to just let it do what it needs to and I’m proud that I’m letting my baby get all the nourishment it needs,” she explained. “BUT… Can we just put it out there that it is never cool to tell any woman their ass got bigger (or smaller). Just don’t comment. Even if you’re excited because it signals to you the miracle of life is happening — it’s still our bodies and it’s sensitive. OK thanks as long as well agree.”

