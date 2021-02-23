Another mini cast member! Pregnant Catelynn Lowell revealed the sex of her and Tyler Baltierra’s fourth child on Tuesday, February 23.

“We have found out that we are going to be having a … drumroll please … another girl!” Lowell, 28, told Celebuzz. “While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that’s really all that matters. This is our last and final but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

The announcement came one day after the Teen Mom OG stars shared their pregnancy news. “This rainbow was worth the storm,” Lowell wrote via Instagram on Monday, February 22. “Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

Baltierra, 29, added with a post of his own: “Can’t wait for another beautiful blessing.”

The pair received supportive comments from their Teen Mom costars, including Kailyn Lowry and Cory Wharton. “Congratulations to both of you and your little fam. So exciting,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 28, wrote, while the Challenge alum, 29, added, “Yessss congratulations.”

Not only did the MTV personalities share photos of positive pregnancy tests and ultrasound photos, but they dressed their daughters — Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2 — in “big sister” shirts.

The reality star’s eldest child sat beside the toddler on a couch, holding up a sign. “27 weeks until I become a big sister,” it read.

The couple previously suffered a miscarriage in November 2020 and said the following month that they still planned to expand their family.

“I just want one more baby,” Lowell wrote via Facebook in December 2020. “Is that too much to wish for/want? I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more. If not, I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have. Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone, and I know I’m not either. Shuts [sic] hard sometimes. And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK.”

Last month, she exclusively told Us Weekly about possibly adopting in the future. “We have discussed it,” Lowell told Us in January. “Yeah, if we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt]. Most definitely. But who knows at this time? … It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”

Lowell and Baltierra started dating in high school, and they welcomed their daughter Carly, now 11, in 2009. They placed her for adoption. Novalee and Vaeda arrived in 2015 and 2019, respectively.