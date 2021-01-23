Keeping their options open. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra wouldn’t be opposed to expanding their family through adoption.

“We have discussed it,” the 16 and Pregnant alum, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 9 of Teen Mom OG. “Yeah, if we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt]. Most definitely. But who knows at this time?”

Lowell went on to tell Us that she and her husband, 29, “do want to have one more child and that will be [their] last child.” She added, “It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”

The Michigan native first gave birth to daughter Carly, now 11, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. The preteen is still in touch with the MTV personalities and has met their daughters, Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 23 months.

In December 2020, Lowell revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage. “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it. [I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

The Conquering Chaos author previously miscarried in 2017 and exclusively told Us that a pregnancy loss is “always going to be in the back of” her mind when she sees a positive test.

“It’s like, ‘Well, maybe I shouldn’t get so excited,’” she explained. “But I’m also not going to let it hold me back from what I know I want eventually. Having children and watching siblings together is one of the most amazing things we’re able to watch as a parent. It’s one of the most beautiful things in life to have children and raise them. So yeah … it’s sad and I feel those emotions, but I’m not going to let it hold me back from something really beautiful in the long run.”

She advised other moms in the same situation to “really have a support system,” from a therapist to a group of friends.

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi