Baby fever! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have shared their plans for growing their family over the years.

The Teen Mom OG stars welcomed their first child, Carly, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. Baltierra defended their decision 10 years later, tweeting, “If PLACING my innocent daughter into an adoption plan at 16 with a couple who cannot have biological children makes me trash, then you might as well send me to the damn dump so I can put a throne on top and call it home! #NoShame.”

The MTV personalities have stayed in contact with the little one, wishing her a happy 11th birthday in May 2020.

“You took your very first breath and changed me in so many different ways,” Lowell wrote via Instagram at the time. “Today you turn 11. Happy Birthday my sweet Carly. I love you big as the sky.”

The 16 and Pregnant alums welcomed their daughter Novalee in 2015, followed by Vaeda four years later.

While expanding their family, the Michigan natives have suffered multiple miscarriages and been vocal about their experiences. During a February 2018 episode, Lowell called her pregnancy loss “very similar” to Carly’s adoption.

“Carly’s a little different because we get to see her every year, but it’s a loss,” her husband chimed in at the time. “I feel like you process it as a loss.”

He went on to say that the miscarriage was “very traumatic” for them, explaining, “[I saw] her shaking, and she’s got blood everywhere. She kind of cleaned herself up and we figured what was going on. Spotting’s normal but clotting … all the clots are not. We just sat on the bed and cried. We just held one another. There’s nothing you can really do.”

While trying to have more children, the reality stars are loving life at home with Novalee and Vaeda. “Tyler’s a Capricorn and Nova’s a Capricorn,” Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 of their dynamic. “I’m a Pisces and Vaeda’s a Pisces. So it’s two of each. Hopefully we’ll just balance each other out forever.”

