



Catelynn Lowell wants to give daughters Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, 7 months, a sibling — but not just yet.

“I am not pregnant and we are using birth control,” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, October 9, following pregnancy rumors. “But when we do decide to have another child, we are hoping for a boy. If we are meant to have all girls, then that’s just fine too!”

The reality star shared her and Tyler Baltierra’s ideal timeline, explaining to Us, “We are thinking of having another when Vaeda is about 1 or 2 years old.”

Less than one month after welcoming their newest arrival in February, the Conquering Chaos author told Us exclusively that they’d already set their sights on expanding their family — but after one more, the 16 and Pregnant alum will be done.

“I will not keep trying until I have a boy,” she updated Us exclusively in June. “No, sorry. If we’re meant to just have girls, I guess that’s what we were meant to have. I’m not going to have, like, six or seven kids. Like, no thank you. I feel like I’m already going gray with two.”

So it’s a good thing Vaeda is a “super chill” baby. Lowell explained to Us, “She’s a very easygoing, very smiley, cuddly baby, where I can just set her up on her little play mat and she’ll lay there for, like, a half-hour and try to catch the toys and stuff.”

Following a 2017 miscarriage, the Michigan native wasn’t actually trying to get pregnant when she conceived Vaeda. “It was a huge shock at first,” the MTV personality told Us exclusively in September 2018. “We were not planning it. … We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

She and Baltierra, also 27, welcomed Carly, now 10, in 2009. The couple placed her for adoption.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

