A big day for their family. Catelynn Lowell took to Twitter on Saturday, June 29, to share with fans that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, were set to see their daughter Carly, 10, who lives with her adoptive parents.

“Today is a very special day we get to see Carly and her parents,” the Teen Mom star, 27, wrote about the couple’s child whom they put up for adoption in 2009 when she and Baltierra, also 27, were just teenagers.

Lowell added of their other two daughters: “Nova & Vaeda get to hang with their sister #blessed #adoption #sisters.”

While many commenters were quick to slam Lowell for not keeping the milestone moment private, other Twitter users praised Lowell and Baltierra for continuing to be a part of Carly’s life.

“This is wonderful so happy for all of you. Especially your babies getting to be together. Im sure I speak for everyone when I say may this day hold the memories that you will carry with you for a lifetime. Sending many blessings and ❤❤❤ to you and Tyler and your children,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Hope y’all have an awesome time so happy of all the memories you and Tyler make with Brandon, Teressa and Carly so precious and adorable.”

Earlier this week, Lowell hit back at haters after people shared their opinions about the reality star’s decision to leave Nova, 4, and 4-month-old Vaeda at home with her husband as she left the house for some time alone, which led to her toddler having a meltdown.

“Nova was FINE two minutes after I left!” Lowell tweeted as the tantrum aired on the Monday, June 24, episode of the hit MTV show. “That was my first time by myself in MONTHS!!! And it was my birthday! If you are a parent you know that sometimes u need me time!”

Baltierra also came to his wife’s defense. “Wait…so a kid throws a fit nowadays & we’re calling it ‘abandonment anxiety issues’!?” he tweeted. “I must have not received that memo, but thank you to all of the social media child therapists for this new diagnosis. Hahaha!”

