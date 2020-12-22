Catelynn Lowell Wants One More Baby After Suffering Miscarriage

Mourning after miscarriage. Catelynn Lowell gave her followers a glimpse of her “hard” road to healing on Monday, December 21.

“I just want one more baby,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, wrote via Facebook. “Is that too much to wish for/want? I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more. If not, I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have.”

The reality star shared a screenshot of the status on her Instagram Story, adding, “Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone and I know I’m not either. Shuts [sic] hard sometimes. And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK.”

The Michigan native found out that she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, had another little one on the way last month, but she suffered a pregnancy loss days later.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Lowell wrote via Instagram on December 8. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it. [I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

After thanking fans for their “prayers, love and support,” the MTV personality explained her decision to publicly share the tragedy. “I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this,” she wrote at the time. “This was painful to share, but again, you’re not alone.”

She and Baltierra, also 28, are the parents of daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 22 months. They also welcomed Carly, 11, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. The 16 and Pregnant alums are still in touch with the preteen.

Lowell, who previously miscarried in 2018, told Champion Daily earlier this month: “I know that when the time is right it will happen and everything in life has a plan and a destiny. Now we have two beautiful angels watching over us and our children.”