Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Wish Daughter Carly Happy 11th Birthday

Touching tributes. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra sent their daughter Carly, who they placed for adoption in 2009, sweet shout-outs on her 11th birthday.

“May 18th 2009 at 10:39 a.m. you took your very first breath and changed me in so many different ways,” Lowell, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 18. “Today you turn 11. Happy Birthday my sweet Carly. I love you big as the sky.”

The Conquering Chaos author’s post came one day after she shared a throwback shot with the little one and Baltierra, also 28, writing, “Blows my mind that she’s going to be 11 tomorrow. #alwaysinmyheart.”

As for Baltierra, he shared a message for Carly with a post of his own. “11 years ago I watched you take your first breath,” Baltierra wrote. “11 years ago I held you & your birth mother in my arms as we both gazed upon your angelic face, never wanting to let you go. 11 years ago you entered the world & changed so many lives for the better. Happy Birthday Carly, you are forever loved by so many!”

Following Carly’s birth, the Teen Mom OG stars went on to welcome daughters Novalee, now 5, and Vaeda, now 14 months. The Tierra Reign creators continue to see their eldest, last visiting her in an August 2019 episode.

The MTV personalities “will not keep trying until [they] have a boy,” Lowell told Us Weekly exclusively of their future family plans in June 2019. “If we’re meant to just have girls, I guess that’s what we were meant to have,” she explained. “I’m not going to have, like, six or seven kids. Like, no thank you. I feel like I’m already going gray with two.”

The reality stars do still want to add another baby to their brood, and Lowell told Us they would “probably wait until Vaeda is, like, 2.”

For now, their family has the perfect balance. “Tyler’s a Capricorn and Nova’s a Capricorn,” Lowell told Us at the time. “I’m a Pisces and Vaeda’s a Pisces. So it’s two of each. Hopefully we’ll just balance each other out forever.”