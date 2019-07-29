Using social media to their advantage! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra aren’t afraid to take a stand against internet trolls and costars alike — and the Teen Mom OG stars have proved that time and time again!

One month after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the MTV personalities welcomed their third baby girl together in February 2019, some of Baltierra’s followers left negative comments on a close-up shot of newborn Vaeda on Instagram.

“This isn’t his baby, this baby is clearly another race,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added that the father of three, 27, should “get a DNA test.”

“Sorry babe I cheated and Vaedas not urs #peoplearecrazy #comeon,” Lowell, also 27, commented on the baby pic.

Her husband added a comment of his own, writing, “Wow. I’m actually just appalled at the ridiculously asinine comments about my newborn. We live in a world that is so divided, judgmental, self-righteous and opinionated … and unfortunately it’s very evident with these comments. Respectful MATURITY is having a strong opinion and voicing it when necessary. Disrespectful IMMATURITY is having a strong opinion and voicing it when it is NOT NECESSARY. Your deity knows all of your thoughts … but evil can only hear what comes out of your mouth.Live with love and speak with peace or karma is not going to be your ally, I can guarantee that!”

The couple, who also share Novalee, 4, and placed Carly, 9, for adoption in 2009, have fought back on social media multiple times.

From slamming their Teen Mom costars to defending their relationship choices, take a look at the gallery below to see all of the times the middle school sweethearts took a stand on Twitter and Instagram.