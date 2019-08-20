



The full story! Tyler Baltierra told his Twitter followers why he and Catelynn Lowell were late to their first visit in years with their daughter Carly.

“Yes, we were late to our visit with Carly,” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, tweeted on Monday, August 19. “But you should have seen the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook & our handwritten letters! Adopted kids treasure handwritten words & pics from their birth parents & it was very special to her! So glad we did it in person!”

While some of the reality star’s followers showed their support for Baltierra and Lowell in the wake of this tweet, other users doubled down on their tardiness.

“That’s great and all but why wasn’t it prioritized and done BEFORE the day of the visit?” one wrote. “You were late. Time means more than a scrapbook. Being there means more than a gift. Glad she liked it but don’t complain about a short visit when you were the ones who were late.” Another added, “I think y’all are … procrastinators! Now you realize how precious time is!”

The MTV personalities welcomed their daughter in 2009 and placed her for adoption. The Conquering Chaos author went on to give birth to Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, 6 months.

In June, Lowell gushed about how excited she was to visit her eldest. “Today is a very special day we get to see Carly and her parents,” the 16 and Pregnant alum tweeted. “Nova & Vaeda get to hang with their sister #blessed #adoption #sisters.”

Her husband reflected on Carly’s adoption the previous month, writing, “10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17. 10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye. 10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours.”

