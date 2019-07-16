



Clapping back! Tyler Baltierra came to his own defense on Twitter after he and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, were slammed for their daughter Carly’s adoption.

When a Twitter user called the Teen Mom OG couple “trash” for “giving [their] child up” on Monday, July 15, Baltierra wrote back, “If PLACING my innocent daughter into an adoption plan at 16 with a couple who can not have biological children makes me trash, then you might as well send me to the damn dump so I can put a throne on top & call it home! #NoShame.”

If PLACING my innocent daughter into an adoption plan at 16 with a couple who can not have biological children makes me trash, then you might as well send me to the damn dump so I can put a throne on top & call it home! 🤦🏻‍♂️😂🤷🏻‍♂️😏🤣 #NoShame https://t.co/s039Z8LHnN — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) July 15, 2019

The reality stars welcomed Carly, now 10, in 2009 when they were teenagers on 16 & Pregnant and chose to place her with an adoptive family. Since then, the couple have welcomed daughters Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, 4 months.

In May, Baltierra, 27, reflected on their decision. “10 years ago, we brought you into the world,” the Terra Reign founder captioned an Instagram post of Carly and Novalee at the time. “10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye.”

He added, “10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. We love you so much & hopefully get to see you soon baby girl.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry commented on the social media upload, writing, “So so proud of y’all.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!