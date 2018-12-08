Not so fast. Catelynn Lowell wants fans to know that she and husband Tyler Baltierra are not calling it quits on their three-year marriage.

The Teen Mom OG star, 26, sounded off on Instagram after fans questioned her motives for living separately from Baltierra, also 26.

“YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment,” the MTV personality wrote in a since-deleted post on Friday, December 7, about her decision to seek help for suicidal thoughts.

She continued, “He was AMAZING and supported me through the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now! We love each other and ALWAYS WILL!”

Lowell explained her reasoning further in the post’s caption. “So my family would have been better off if I took my own life?” she asked. “NO! Now GOODBYE and I’m done explaining myself!”

The Conquering Chaos author previously addressed critics of her situation on Wednesday, December 5. “Some of u people disgust me!” she wrote on Instagram. “How can we treat other women with such hate & nasty words? Especially when they r carrying a child!!! No wonder I didn’t use social media 4 the longest time! At least I can go 2 sleep knowing I’m not an evil, vile person.”

She continued, “Why can’t we lift one another instead of feeling the need to be so rude and disgusting? Thank god my girls will be taught to speak kindly to other people and to stand up for themselves! THANK YOU to all my supporters you all rock!!!!!”

Lowell, who has been open with her issues with mental health, sought treatment after having suicidal thoughts in November 2017.

She admitted to Us Weekly in September that her struggles put pressure on the couple. “What I went through put a lot of strain on a relationship, especially leaving him and him having to be a single dad for so long and running a business on his own. I have a lot of sympathy for what I put him through. I think that’s put a lot of stress on our relationship. Right now, we’re hitting a couple bumps that need to be worked through.”

The pair, who are expecting their third child, agreed to live apart from one another during a November 26 episode of their hit series.

Baltierra told Us in December that the twosome, who have been dating since high school and got married in August 2015, are “doing great.”

“It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples therapy,’” he told Us during our “Watch With Us” podcast. “We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.”

The reality star also explained comments he made to his father, Butch Baltierra, during a December 3 episode of the show about thinking about other women. “Yeah! I want Cate when we were like 20, 21, 19 … I’m trying to, like, figure out how I can be supportive to Cate without being destructive to me,” he said in the clip.

“I think everyone would be lying if they said they didn’t,” he clarified to Us. “My dad’s funny because he’s the type of person where he automatically assumes everyone’s like him – some player, some raw dog player or something. I had to kind of reiterate to him, ‘Listen, yeah of course, because I’m a human being. But the main goal is to stay with my wife and live this life. We love each other.’”

Lowell and Baltierra also share daughter Novalee, 3. They placed their first child, Carly, 9, up for adoption.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

