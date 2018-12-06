Taking on the haters. Catelynn Lowell, who is pregnant with her third child, slammed trolls who have taken to social media to criticize her and husband Tyler Baltierra’s decision to live separately.

“Some of u people disgust me!” the Teen Mom OG star, 26, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 5. “How can we treat other women with such hate & nasty words? Especially when they r carrying a child!!! No wonder I didn’t use social media 4 the longest time! At least I can go 2 sleep knowing I’m not an evil, vile person.”

Lowell went on to say in the caption of her post, “Why can’t we lift one another instead of feeling the need to be so rude and disgusting? Thank god my girls will be taught to speak kindly to other people and to stand up for themselves! THANK YOU to all my supporters you all rock!!!!!”

Many fans rushed to the reality star’s defense in the comments section of her Instagram. Still, others bashed her. “You preach alot so you must know that there are other people not just women that are going through the same or worse and do not act the way you do. Or leave their family for a vacation you call rehab. Then you keep having kids,” one commenter wrote. “I think your body has explained very well to you that you are not stable. Good luck in life wity your pitty party cloud always following you. LEARN TO BE STRONG AND STAND ON YOUR OWN NOT THAT YOU AND THAT @tylerbaltierramtv. ARE SEPARATED.”

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Lowell and Baltierra are expecting their third child together. The 26-year-old MTV star requested that the pair — who are already parents of Carly, 9, and Novalee, 3 — live separately during the November 26 episode of Teen Mom OG, shortly after they discovered the pregnancy.

Baltierra then admitted during Us’ exclusive sneak peek of the December 3 episode that he thought about being with other women and the baby news would not solve the duo’s issues. “I’m not gonna bring no f—king innocent kid into this s—t,” he said of the unexpected little one on the way. “Does this stop or hinder what process we’re doing? No. So yeah, just because the baby’s here, just because you’re pregnant, that does not mean that anything is gonna change.”

However, Baltierra offered hope for the romance on our “Watch With Us” podcast. “It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy,’” he explained to Us earlier this month. “We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection — just positive terminology here.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

