



Giving her two cents! Catelynn Lowell defended her and Tyler Baltierra’s tardiness when visiting their daughter Carly and her adoptive parents on the Sunday, August 19, episode of Teen Mom OG.

“Yep we were late!” the reality star, 27, tweeted on Monday, August 20. “By like 30-45 mins and it was because I finished her scrapbook! Which by the way she LOVED!!!! She wasn’t upset about us being late, she was so excited about her scrapbook. … Carly didn’t care about the time on the clock, she only cared that we spent quality time with her and played etc. Also that she got to spend time with her sisters and that’s all that matters.”

The MTV personality went on to write, “I’m so glad that the only thing people can hate on us for is being 30 mins late! Get a damn grip people! Also MTV didn’t show that we had TWO full days with Carly!!! Every day we spent a huge amount of time with her and made memories that will last a lifetime! That’s all that matters.”

This came after Baltierra, also 27, tweeted on Sunday: “Yes, we were late to our visit with Carly. But you should have seen the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook and our handwritten letters! Adopted kids treasure handwritten words and pics from their birth parents and it was very special to her! So glad we did it in person!”

He and the Conquering Chaos author welcomed Carly in 2009 and placed her for adoption. Lowell gave birth to Novalee, 4, in 2015, and Vaeda, 6 months, in February.

Earlier this month, Lowell reflected on the “hard part [about] being birth parents” on Twitter after Novalee wanted Carly at her 4th birthday party. “As our kids get older, the more they will understand and the more we can explain,” the 16 and Pregnant alum wrote.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!