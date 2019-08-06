



Not easy. Catelynn Lowell opened up about the long-term difficulties of placing her eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption 10 years ago.

“That’s [a] hard part of being birth parents,” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, tweeted on Monday, August 5, after an episode of the MTV show documented her daughter Novalee’s 4th birthday. “Explaining to ur [sic] children why we can’t be with the other child on birthdays etc. But as our kids get older the more they will understand and the more we can explain.”

The reality star added, “Novalee ADORES Carly.”

She and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, welcomed their eldest in 2009. After placing her for adoption, the MTV personalities went on to welcome Novalee and Vaeda, 5 months.

In May, Baltierra, also 27, reflected on Carly’s adoption, calling it the “hardest decision” of his life. “10 years ago yesterday, we were only 17,” the Tierra Reign cofounder wrote alongside a photo of his eldest daughters on Instagram. “10 years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried & stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye. 10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives & give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours.”

Lowell echoed the sentiment in 2018, writing on Instagram: “I can’t believe that 9 years ago Tyler and I were waiting to go to the hospital to make one of the hardest decisions of our lives . . . but it ended up being one of the BEST things we could have done for her. Carly we love you so much and are so proud of you! #birthdaygirl #adoptionjourney.”

While Carly’s parents Brandon and Teresa Davis denied Lowell and Baltierra’s 2016 request to see their biological child, the reality stars visited her in 2017 and June 2019. The Conquering Chaos author tweeted on Monday that Carly can choose to see them whenever she wants at 18.

