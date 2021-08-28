Introducing their miracle! Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her and Tyler Baltierra’s fourth child on Saturday, August 28.

“She’s here and she’s perfect,” Baltierra, 29, captioned an Instagram Story video of the newborn’s bassinet in the hospital, adding emojis of a crying face, heart eyes and a red rose.

One day prior, Lowell, also 29, shared that their little girl had almost arrived. “Baby R is on her way ❤️ send positive vibes 💕🥰,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

The Teen Mom OG stars revealed their pregnancy news in February, noting that their “rainbow [baby] was worth the storm.”

Lowell, 29, posted a photo of daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2, wearing “big sister” shirts at the time, writing, “Baby Baltierra coming soon.” The Michigan native also shared photos of her ultrasound and her positive pregnancy test.

She and Baltierra, 29, who placed daughter Carly, 12, for adoption in 2009, revealed baby No. 4’s sex in February with the help of pink confetti exploding out of a balloon.

“We have found out that we are going to be having a … drumroll please … another girl!” the MTV personalities said at the time. “While we wanted a boy since this is our last, as long as she’s healthy though that’s really all that matters. This is our last and final, but we know one day we will have a grandson and adore him!”

The announcement came three months after Lowell suffered a miscarriage. She opened up about the pregnancy loss in December 2020, writing via Facebook that she wanted “just … one more baby.”

Lowell added at the time: “Is that too much to wish for/want? I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more. If not, I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have. Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone, and I know I’m not either. Shuts [sic] hard sometimes. And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK.”

The following month, Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly that she and her husband were open to adoption and had “discussed” the option.

“If we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt],” Lowell said in January. “Most definitely. But who knows at this time? … It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”

The Conquering Chaos author added that since watching Novalee and Vaeda bond was “one of the most amazing things” she’d witnessed as a parent, she hoped to give the girls a younger sibling.