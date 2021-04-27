Sharing their fears. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra opened up about the power dynamic in their relationship with their 11-year-old daughter Carly’s adoptive parents.

“I feel like whatever happens, I have to kind of, like, filter through Brandon and Teresa first,” Baltierra, 29, explained during the Saturday, April 24, sneak peek of the Teen Mom OG season 9 reunion. “I don’t trust what I’m gonna say sometimes. It’s just very difficult to navigate and feel close in a relationship when you have to second guess your approach and delivery all the time. It’s anxiety.”

He called it the couple’s “responsibility” to make him and Lowell, also 29, “feel comfortable and feel safe.” He added, “Me and Catelynn have talked about it many times, we’re almost 30 now and we still feel, like, this inferior position.”

Lowell chimed in that “in the snap of a finger, they could take [our access to her] away.”

Her husband agreed, adding, “I don’t want it to come across like that, but at the end of the day, the reality is, I cannot get to Carly unless it’s going through Brandon and Teresa. Respectfully, that’s her parents, I agree with that.”

The reality stars placed Carly for adoption after her 2011 birth, going on to welcome daughters, Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2. Lowell is currently pregnant with baby No. 4.

Baltierra defended the decision in July 2019 after a Twitter troll called him “trash” for “giving up” on Carly. The 16 and Pregnant alum replied, “If PLACING my innocent daughter into an adoption plan at 16 with a couple who can not have biological children makes me trash, then you might as well send me to the damn dump so I can put a throne on top and call it home! #NoShame.”

He reflected on the process in May of that same year, calling Carly’s adoption the “hardest decision” of his and Lowell’s lives, adding, “We [gave] you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn’t provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other and wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. We love you so much and hopefully get to see you soon baby girl.”

The Teen Mom OG season 9 reunion airs on MTV Tuesday, April 27, at 8 p.m. ET.