Full house! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have another baby on the way after a previous miscarriage.

“This rainbow was worth the storm,” the pregnant star, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2. “Baby Baltierra coming soon.”

In the social media upload, the little ones rocked matching “big sister” tees. Novalee held a sign reading, “27 weeks until I become a big sister.” Lowell also shared photos of her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound.

The Teen Mom OG stars welcomed their eldest daughter, Carly, 11, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. Novalee and Vaeda arrived in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

In December 2020, Lowell revealed via Instagram that she had suffered a pregnancy loss. “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” she wrote at the time. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it. I’m still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

Cheyenne Floyd was the only member of the Teen Mom franchise to reach out after the tragedy, Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

“She was like, ‘I’m so sorry. How are you doing? I’m here to talk,’ and we would message back and forth,” the Conquering Chaos author said in January. “For her just to ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ … I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing.”

The slight from the other MTV personalities did “bug” her, Lowell added. “I feel like I reach out to them a lot when they’re going through things. I try to be there, but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do.”

Later that same month, Amber Portwood exclusively told Us that she had spoken to Lowell about the loss. “I guess she forgot,” the Never Too Late author, 30, explained at the time. “I don’t look up on social media or media about anybody on this show for good reason. I didn’t even know about what had happened until we were actually on the phone a couple of months ago.”