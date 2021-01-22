Silence speaks volumes. Catelynn Lowell exclusively told Us Weekly how hurt she was by her Teen Mom OG costars’ reactions — or lack thereof — to her November 2020 miscarriage.

“Cheyenne [Floyd] is the only one that ever reached out to me,” the reality star, 28, recently told Us while promoting season 9 of the MTV show. “She was like, ‘I’m so sorry. How are you doing? I’m here to talk,’ and we would message back and forth. For her just to ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ … I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing.”

The Michigan native added that not hearing from the other cast members — Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Mackenzie McKee — did “bug” her. “I feel like I reach out to them a lot when they’re going through things,” the 16 and Pregnant alum explained. “I try to be there, but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do.”

The Conquering Chaos author and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, announced their miscarriage via Instagram in December 2020. “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Lowell captioned her post at the time. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it. [I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

The Reunited alum thanked her fans for their “support,” adding, “I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share, but again, you’re not alone.”

While most of Lowell’s costars stayed silent following her loss, she has regularly communicated with them in the past to catch up. “Not so much parenting advice, but it’s really like, ‘Hey, how are you doing? How is your relationship? How is the family? What’s been going on?’” the Couples Therapy alum explained to Us.

Lowell made her reality TV debut in 2009 while pregnant with Carly. She and Baltierra, 29, placed the now-11-year-old for adoption, then went on to welcome Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 23 months, in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi