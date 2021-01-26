Setting the record straight! Amber Portwood insists she did speak to Catelynn Lowell following her November 2020 miscarriage.

“I don’t look up on social media or media about anybody on this show for good reason,” the Indiana native, 30, explained exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 26, while promoting season 9 of Teen Mom OG. “I didn’t even know about what had happened until we were actually on the phone a couple of months ago. And I guess she forgot a little bit about that, which is OK.”

Portwood called her costar’s pregnancy loss “heartbreaking,” adding, “We’re just not as connected as we used to be. And to sit there and to know that your costars are hurt … it’s tough. There’s nothing we can do because of the pandemic. We can’t get on a plane necessarily. I don’t know, it’s emotionally hard.”

Lowell, 28, revealed last month that she had suffered a miscarriage. “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” the Conquering Chaos author wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss and the recovery from it. [I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who shares Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 23 months, with husband Tyler Baltierra, went on to write, “I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share, but again, you’re not alone.”

Earlier this month, Lowell exclusively told Us that of all her Teen Mom OG costars, only Cheyenne Floyd had reached out to show support. “She was like, ‘I’m so sorry. How are you doing? I’m here to talk,’ and we would message back and forth,” she explained. “For her just to ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi