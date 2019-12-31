Catelynn Lowell Admits She Has Baby Fever 10 Months After Giving Birth





Adding another to her brood? Catelynn Lowell admits she has babies on the brain 10 months after giving birth.

“Why is it that when babies get to be around 1 years old that you wanna have another? #ImNot #CalmDown,” the Teen Mom OG star, 27, tweeted on Monday, December 30. “But seriously why? Is it like hormones or something?”

The reality star and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have daughters Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, 10 months, at home. The MTV personalities previously welcomed Carly, 10, and placed her for adoption.

In October, Lowell responded to rumors that she was expecting another baby. “I am not pregnant and we are using birth control,” the Conquering Chaos author told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “But when we do decide to have another child, we are hoping for a boy. If we are meant to have all girls, then that’s just fine too! We are thinking of having another when Vaeda is about 1 or 2 years old.”

The Michigan natives want one more child, but they are not going to repeatedly “keep trying” for a baby boy after that, Lowell told Us exclusively in June.

She explained, “No, sorry. If we’re meant to just have girls, I guess that’s what we were meant to have. I’m not going to have, like, six or seven kids. Like, no thank you. I feel like I’m already going gray with two.”

For now, the 16 and Pregnant alums are loving life with Novalee and “super chill” Vaeda. “She’s a very easygoing, very smiley, cuddly baby,” Lowell told Us of her youngest at the time. “I can just set her up on her little play mat and she’ll lay there for, like, a half-hour and try to catch the toys and stuff.”

Since Baltierra is a Capricorn like Novalee and Lowell is a Pisces like Vaeda, their family currently “balance[s] each other out,” she added.

The couple wed in 2015 in Michigan.