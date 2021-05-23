It’s a … ! Pregnant Anny Francisco and Robert Springs announced on Sunday, May 23, that their second child together will be a baby boy.

“It’s a boy,” Anny, 32, gushed on a 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: The Single Life episode after her husband shot a blue confetti popper in bed and she cut into a cake. “How cute! It’s a boy.”

Robert chimed in, “Guess what? Who’s cleaning all this up?” His son from a previous relationship, Bryson, played with the confetti and said he wanted to “do that one more time.” As for their 9-month-old daughter, Brenda, she cried in her mom’s arms after the noise.

Bryson previously predicted that his dad and stepmom have a son on the way, explaining, “It’s gonna be a boy because we can’t have two girls.”

The reality stars announced their pregnancy news last month.

“I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way,” the Dominican Republic native captioned her Instagram reveal in April. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

The pregnant star showed ultrasound photos at the time, as well as her baby bump.

Anny gave birth to their first child together, Springs’ fifth, in July 2020. “Welcome to the world my princess,” the new mom wrote alongside Instagram hospital photos at the time. “I am full of love and happiness to have you in my life. My gift from God was born July 28, 2020.”

The social media upload came three months after Us Weekly confirmed that the TLC personalities were expecting. “I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – my gift from God,” Springs went on to write via Instagram in April 2020. “The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

The following month, the couple, who wed in September 2019 in Florida, shared the sex of their little “princess.”

Anny gushed, “Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”