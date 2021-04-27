Back-to-back babies! Anny Francisco announced on Tuesday, April 27, that she is pregnant with her and Robert Springs’ second child together.

“I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way,” the Dominican Republic native, 32, captioned her Instagram reveal. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

In the social media upload, the expectant star smiled in bed with ultrasound photos held over her baby bump. She wore the same outfit, a white top and yellow pants, in another photo with Springs and their 9-month-old daughter, Brenda. Springs’ son from a previous relationship, Bryson, sweetly held a “Baby” balloon with a thumbs up in the family photo.

The 90 Day Fiancé alums welcomed their first child together in July 2020. “Welcome to the world my princess,” the new mom captioned a hospital photo via Instagram at the time. “I am full of love and happiness to have you in my life. My gift from God was born July 28, 2020.”

Us Weekly confirmed three months prior that she and Springs, who is also the father of four other children, were expecting a little one.

Francisco subsequently wrote via Instagram: “I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – my gift from God. The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

The TLC personalities shared the sex of their baby-to-be in May 2020. “I’m so happy to know that I’ll be having a princess!” the then-mom-to-be gushed at the time. “Knowing how it feels to be a mother is such a beautiful sentiment. I’m so full of love for my baby. You haven’t been born yet and I think of you every second, I love you.”

The reality stars tied the knot in September 2019 in Florida. Franscisco revealed in a 90 Day Fiancé: Tell-All episode that “yes,” she wanted children with her husband. She noted that she had previously experienced fertility issues and struggled to conceive.