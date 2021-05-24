It’s a girl! Pregnant Morgan Beck and Bode Miller used pink confetti poppers to reveal the sex of their sixth child together, his eighth, on Monday, May 24.

“I want to remember this moment forever,” the former professional volleyball player, 34, captioned an Instagram video of the emotional moment with her husband, 43, and their children — Neesyn, 13, Samuel, 8, Nash, 6, Easton, 2, and twins Asher and Aksel, 18 months.

In the social media upload, the California native sobbed and hugged her family members, while the professional ski racer wiped away tears.

Beck also shared family photos from the “gender reveal fiesta,” writing, “There are no words to describe this moment. My heart is overflowing with joy, and we are so excited to welcome a baby GIRL into the family in November!”

The news came five days after the model debuted her baby bump via Instagram. “We are so excited to share some very big news. We Are Pregnant!” she gushed on Wednesday, May 19. “Family means everything to us and we are so excited that ours continues to grow! Baby Miller Ocho coming November 2021.”

The New Hampshire native added in a post of his own: “Cat’s outta the bag: we’re at the finish line. Excited to announce that Miller baby ocho is due in November! @morganebeck, you are beyond incredible.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are also the parents of 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, who died in June 2018 of a drowning accident.

The tragedy occurred amid Beck’s pregnancy with Easton, which she called “the most confusing experience” of her life in an August 2019 Instagram post. She explained, “The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it OK to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her.”

Beck went on to write that Easton had brought her and Miller “closer” to their late daughter, adding, “The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom, and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be OK. My joy and grief could coexist.”

After Emmy’s death, Beck was “hoping for” a baby girl, she told her Instagram followers on Saturday, May 22. “But as long as the baby is healthy, I know our hearts will be filled with so much love and joy,” she wrote. “Plus, I have this boy thing down pretty well.”