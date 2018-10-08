A new blessing. Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, welcomed a baby boy on Friday, October 5, a source close to the Olympian confirms to Us Weekly. A midwife helped deliver the newborn in a birth pool at the couple’s home.

“As Morgan pushed, his head filled Bode’s hands. With one more push, he removed the bag of water that veiled him and caught their baby boy,” the midwife, Lindsey Meehleis, told the Today show. “Morgan’s fingers grasped onto their son, who filled such empty arms.”

The baby’s arrival came nearly four months after the Millers’ 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, drowned in a pool at a neighbor’s house in Orange County, California, on June 9. She died the next day.

“Exactly one month before Emmy’s second birthday, the sun rose and they knew this day would be different,” Meehleis told Today. “An overwhelming feeling of joy started to fill a valley of deep grief and sadness. While nothing will ever replace the feeling of aching arms to hold Emmy again, this baby provided something new this day: joy, inspiration and hope.”

The midwife told the NBC morning show that the couple have not yet decided on a name for their new son.

Bode and Morgan, who married in October 2012, are also the parents of 3-year-old son Nash. He has two children from previous relationships: daughter Neesyn, 10, and son Samuel, 5.

The former alpine ski racer, 40, and the professional volleyball player, 31, have continued to advocate for water safety since Emeline’s accidental death.

