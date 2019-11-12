



New beginnings! Morgan Miller and Bode Miller became the proud parents of twin boys on Friday, November 8.

The former Olympic skier, 42, and his mom, Jo Kenney, delivered the little ones, he revealed on a Tuesday, November 12, Today show appearance. “None of the midwives actually made it on time,” Bode explained. “By the time they got there, me and my mom were both holding the babies. Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years and had never delivered twins. … We were certainly not qualified to be doing it.”

The professional beach volleyball player, 32, announced her pregnancy in August, debuting her baby bump on an episode of Today. “Bode from the beginning of our relationship has always said, ‘I want identical twin boys born on my birthday,’ and this time when I found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ and he said, ‘No,’” the then-pregnant athlete told Savannah Guthrie at the time. “So I went to the ultrasound appointment by myself, but sure enough, identical twin boys.”

This news came 10 months after she and Bode welcomed their son Easton — and just over a year after their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died in a drowning accident.

The California native opened up about the toddler’s death on Instagram after her reveal, writing, “Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her.”

Morgan added, “I couldn’t have been more wrong. Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist.”

She and the New Hampshire native, who tied the knot in 2012, believe that “Emmy had her hands in [their] miracle” twin pregnancy.

The couple also share Nash, 4, as well as Bode’s children from previous relationships — Neesyn, 11, and Samuel, 6.