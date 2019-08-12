



Surprise! Bode Miller’s wife, Morgan Miller, is pregnant 10 months after welcoming their son Easton in October 2018.

“Headed to New York for @todayshow,” the former ski racer, 41, wrote on his Sunday, August 11, Instagram Story. The following day, he posted a pic with the beach volleyball player, 32, alongside the caption, “Made it to @NBC Studios with @morganebeck. Catch us on The Today Show this morning.” His wife’s baby bump was on full display in a tight, striped dress.

Bode went on to share a photo of the pregnant star. He told Today’s Savannah Guthrie that they are expecting twins.

“Somehow, I always knew that I was going to have identical twin boys, and obviously after losing Emmy, I think we both were sort of thinking it was going to be girls,” the New Hampshire native explained.

Morgan chimed in, “Bode from the beginning of our relationship has always said, ‘I want identical twin boys born on my birthday,’ and this time when I found out I was pregnant, I said, ‘Do you think it’s twins this time?’ and he said, ‘No.’ So I went to the ultrasound appointment by myself, but sure enough, identical twin boys.”

This news comes just over a year after the couple’s 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, died in a drowning accident.

“We are beyond devastated,” Bode wrote on Instagram in June 2018. “Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Four months after her death, the pair welcomed Easton. He joined older sibling Nash, 4, as well as Neesyn, 11, and Samuel, 7, who Bode shares with his exes Chanel Johnson and Sara McKenna, respectively.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!