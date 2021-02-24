It’s a boy! Pregnant Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 23, that they’re expecting a son.

“I’m beyond excited to be having a little boy,” the mom-to-be gushed to Us. “I can’t wait for Greg to have a little mini me.”

Her husband added, “Can’t wait to participate in father-son activities and watch him grow up to be a fine gentleman … like his dad.”

The Married at First Sight: Couples Cam stars celebrated their sex reveal by posing for maternity shoot pics. McNeill showed her baby bump progress in a blue dress in the sweet shots.

The former reality stars announced their baby news in September 2020. “It’s true, we’re expanding our family!” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “What a blessing?! Thank you all for all of the well wishes and blessings on our family. Yay! [Our dog], Sandy, is going to be a big sister!”

As for Okotie, the dad-to-be gushed that their wait was finally “over.”

Fellow MAFS alum Ashley Petta commented, “Congrats! I’m so excited for you guys,” while Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host Jamie Otis wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys!!!! I guess you talked Greg into it.”

Two months later, the couple teased their sex reveal in an Instagram video. “It went off without a hitch,” McNeill captioned the footage of Okotie hitting a golf ball. “The reveal was so much fun. Greggie knocked it out of the park with this one. #TeamPink or #TeamBlue.”

In June 2020, the Lifetime personalities told In Touch Weekly that they wanted to have “two to three kids.”

The pair also opened up about their experience in couples therapy, telling the outlet: “We enjoy it and look forward to our meetings. It’s so helpful, fun and thought-provoking … [having] an unbiased third party to help you look at situations from a different lens. Something that we are continually working on to improve [is] … understanding [each other’s] intentions versus delivery and truly listening to each other without formulating rebuttals.”

Married At First Sight: Couples Cam, produced by Kinetic Content, airs on Lifetime Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.