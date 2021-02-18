It’s a girl! Pregnant Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes are thrilled to have a daughter on the way.

“I am having a girl,” Cody, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 17, tearing up. “I’m excited. I had a gut feeling. I’m excited, I’m proud. It’s gonna be really cool. … I’m not crying on camera.”

His wife, 37, chimed in, “He had a gut feeling. I didn’t.”

The AEW stars revealed the sex of their baby-to-be during an All Elite Wrestling appearance. Cody called the experience “cool,” noting that he’s experienced many of his major milestones “on camera.”

The athletes announced in December 2020 that they’re expecting their first child together. “We are so excited, grateful and filled with love!” Brandi captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “The perfect next chapter for us. #babynightmare.”

As for Cody, the Georgia native wrote via Instagram: “I hope the kid looks like Brandi. Thank you all for the intense outpouring of love and support. I get to be a Dad!”

His wife showed off her baby bump later that same week in a black sports bra and matching leggings. “Kid’s really taking up some space,” the Michigan native wrote.

The couple tied the knot in September 2013. Brandi celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with a Twitter tribute, writing, “Remember this? One of our very first dates … and now we celebrate seven years of marriage today! I love you more through each twist and turn. We are so fortunate to live out our dreams together. As long as I’ve got you, the world is my oyster. Happy Anniversary, Cody Rhodes.”

Cody tweeted at the time: “Happy Anniversary – SEVEN YEARS! My best friend, my love, my life. Thank you for blessing my life and inspiring me every day to be the best person I can be.”

The former figure skater was initially hesitant to date her now-husband, she told WrestlingInc in 2017. “I was very into him, but it took awhile,” Brandi explained. “It probably took around a month for me to go out with him, and after that, the rest is as they say history because I feel that we ended up spending every day together after that; every day that we could. It just naturally happened, and it was one of those things where we were on the road all the time. People say it all the time, you are with these people more than you are with your family so a lot of times they do become your family.”