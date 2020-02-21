An MTV affair? Maybe so! Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got engaged on January 21 — but the wedding planning is already underway. In fact, The Challenge stars have chosen a date and a wedding location. The duo will tie the knot in less than a year on February 13, 2021.

“We actually planned on getting married this coming fall, so we can pop out some babies after. We chose February 13, because we completely fell in love with the venue, and this was the earliest date they had,” Compono, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with ShoeDazzle. “I winded up loving the date due to the time of year and our color choices for our wedding. Venue dates go fast in New York, so the day after we were engaged, we already started looking for places!”

The Real World: Ex-Plosion alum met Nichols, 32, in 2014 when they both competed on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2. They dated for about a year before splitting in 2016. However, they announced they were officially back together in May 2018.

Now, they’re planning a wedding on Long Island, where Compono’s family lives.

“No one celebrates weddings better than New Yorkers! I think every New Yorker can agree, we like to go over the top with any type of celebration, especially a wedding,” the eight-time Challenge competitor shared with Us. “We decided to have our wedding in a Catholic church on Long Island, along with our reception. We completely fell in love with the venue and booked it ASAP. We are currently planning our engagement party which will be on March 28 on Long Island as well.”

Since the pair did fall in love on TV, there’s a good chance that the nuptials will be filled with quite a bit of cast and production members — even more than they planned, Compono said.

“We have spent many years with them all! Although we are friendly and cordial with a lot of people from The Challenge and would love to invite them all, we wanted to invite people we talk to in our everyday lives to share this special day with,” she said, noting that the guest list includes Nany González and Kailah Casillas. In fact, González, 31, will be a bridesmaid, as will Compono’s cousin Brianna Julig, who appeared on Battle of the Bloodlines.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe