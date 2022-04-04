Second time’s the charm. The Challenge‘s Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono may have had to wait over a year for their dream wedding, but the big day was everything they could have hoped for.

“It was worth the wait,” Compono, 29, gushes exclusively to Us Weekly about their Saturday, April 2, nuptials. “It’s something you really only get to do once, so I wanted everything the way I imagined it and thanks to my planner, Kristin from Eventful Days, our wedding exceeded my expectations.”

The couple, who got engaged in December 2019, postponed their initial wedding plans due to the global pandemic. In March 2021, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Michigan. “We decided to have a mini personal wedding with just our immediate family in MI ❤️,” the couple wrote via Instagram at the time. “Our big one will be April 2nd 2022 in NY! 😝.”

When it came time to finally hold the “big” event they had been planning for so long, Compono says that she and Nichols, 34, were able to just relax and have fun.

“Knowing that we were already married it made it less stressful and more of a big party — everyone was excited and happy and ready to party!” she tells Us, adding that their second nuptials were “not even comparable” to their initial celebration. “This wedding was so special to me because it was in my home state and most of my friends and family were able to attend. I always wanted a crazy big wedding, so it was really great being able to have such an important life event at home.”

Compono and Nichols were also able to involve their six-month-old son, Anthony, in the celebrations on Saturday. “[He] stood up at the altar with Zach and then my dad walked me down [the aisle],” the New York native explained about their church ceremony. “[My dad] gave me away to Zach and took Anthony with him.”

Afterward, the family — and all of their loved ones — headed to the Sand Castle venue in Franklin Square, New York, to dance the night away. “The entire reception was incredible,” Compono gushes. “The room was absolutely beautiful thanks to all my vendors and the vibe of the night was nothing but fun.” The reality stars’ celebrations were captured by photographer Jaymo Jaymes and videographer JLM videos as they partied with friends and family.

Now that Nichols and Compono have wed for the second time they plan to spend their May honeymoon in Greece. And after that, the duo are considering giving Anthony a new sibling: “We are going to be trying for another one very very soon!”

Keep scrolling to see some of the most memorable moments from their big day: