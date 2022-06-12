Back-to-back babies! Less than one year after Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed their first child together, they are ready to expand their brood.

“I was ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed,” The Challenge alum, 34, told E! News on Sunday, June 12, of finding out his wife, 29, is pregnant. “I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It’s like having a built-in best friend.”

He noted that they got pregnant quickly, joking, “The only bad part is that it happened on the first try again. I was trying to get a little more action.”

Jenna, meanwhile, said she’s anxious to expand their brood. “I come from a huge family and feel confident and comfortable with the two babies,” she added. “I already want my third and the second isn’t even here yet!”

Zach and Jenna initially met while filming The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 before they started dating. After an on-and-off romance, the pair reconciled in 2016 before getting engaged in December 2019. They tied the knot during a low-key ceremony in March 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, less than one month after announcing they were expecting their first child.

“Well, Zach got to see him before me while he held my leg and watched him come out,” Jenna exclusively told Us Weekly of son Anthony’s September 2021 birth. “But when he was put on my chest and we both got to see him, it was amazing. We made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed.”

She added at the time: “We are looking forward to bringing Anthony home and just having fun being parents. Zach is super hands-on and I can honestly say I haven’t changed one diaper yet. He continues to impress me every day, and you can easily see that being a dad came so natural for him. We are super excited to have Anthony and we apologize now that Instagram will be flooded!”

The former MTV personalities have continued sharing Anthony’s milestones on social media as they planned their dream wedding ceremony earlier this year.

“It was worth the wait,” Jenna recalled to Us in April about their nuptials that month. “It’s something you really only get to do once, so I wanted everything the way I imagined it, and thanks to my planner, Kristin from Eventful Days, our wedding exceeded my expectations. … Knowing that we were already married it made it less stressful and more of a big party — everyone was excited and happy and ready to party!”

She continued: “This wedding was so special to me because it was in my home state and most of my friends and family were able to attend. I always wanted a crazy big wedding, so it was really great being able to have such an important life event at home.”

Amid The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines alum’s second pregnancy, she revealed to E! News that she was feeling great so far.

“I am continuing my everyday routine and being able to make it to the gym, which keeps me happy,” Jenna told the outlet. “I feel like my body knows what to do this time and I am more prepared on how this pregnancy journey goes. A lot less wonders and questions that’s for sure!”

