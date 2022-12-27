Mom of 2! The Challenge’s Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have officially welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Liliana Marie Nichols was born on Tuesday, December 27, at 5:47 a.m. weighing 7.5 pounds and measuring 20.25 inches long, the couple confirmed to E! News.

Less than a year after the birth of their son, Anthony, the couple announced that Compono was pregnant again.

“I was ecstatic, extremely excited and overjoyed,” Nichols, 35, told E! News in June 2022. “I want my kids close in age like my siblings are. It’s like having a built-in best friend.”

Anthony was born in September 2021 and the Long Island native, 29, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly at the time about how amazing it was to hold her child for the first time.

“Well, Zach got to see him before me while he held my leg and watched him come out,” Compono shared. “But, when he was put on my chest and we both got to see him, it was amazing. We made this adorable little life. It’s truly the best feeling ever. We haven’t put him down once yet; we are completely obsessed.”

The reality stars met while competing on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014. After a brief split, they announced that they had rekindled their romance in May 2018.

“Love isn’t practical. It isn’t meant to be easy. It doesn’t appear on command. It doesn’t let you fall for whomever you’d like. It surfaces neither at the most opportune moment nor in the most convenient. It might pair you with someone you might never have expected,” the former MTV Real World finalist wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’ll put you face to face with endless obstacles. But in the end, none of that will matter because it’s how you overcome its obstacles that will define your love. It may not be practical, but love is ultimately the best thing that will ever happen to you.”

The Michigan native proposed to his girlfriend in December 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the duo had to postpone their big wedding, but they opted for a more intimate ceremony in March 2021.

“We decided to have a mini personal wedding with just our immediate family in MI ❤️, the pair shared via Instagram. “Our big one will be April 2nd The following year Nichols and Compono were finally able to celebrate with all of their family and friends as planned. The twosome documented their special day on social media with videos and pictures of their church ceremony and reception.

“Tomorrow Jenna gets to marry the man of her dreams…again. (Just kidding, I’m the lucky one),” Nichols joked via Instagram in April about getting to tie the knot twice.