Why 90 Day Fiance’s Pregnant Loren Brovarnik Is ‘Nervous’ About 2nd Baby

Ready or not! Pregnant Loren Brovarnik spoke candidly about her fears ahead of baby No. 2’s arrival in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from 90 Day Diaries.

“I’m really excited, but of course I’m nervous because you want to make sure everything is OK,” the reality star, 32, said ahead of her 12-week ultrasound appointment. “You want to make sure the baby is growing and it’s heartbeat is there, and it’s healthy and everything is on schedule.”

Brovarnik went on to say that she was worried about “schlepping two kids” by herself once her second child joined son Shai, 14 months. “It can be stressful schlepping one kid,” the TLC personality said. “Oh, my gosh.”

In a confessional with husband Alexei Brovarnik, the New York native elaborated on her anxieties. “There are so many things I’m nervous about,” Loren said. “I’m still adjusting to being a mom with Shai, and now he is gonna be a toddler and growing, and I’m gonna have a newborn at the same time. I’m gonna have two under 2.”

The expectant star’s toddler and husband, also 32, attended her appointment, and Loren told the doctor that she was both “excited” and “nervous.” She explained, “I have my hands full here.”

The couple announced in March that Loren is pregnant with their second child. “Here we go again,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s true, we are expecting Baby Brov No. 2. We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!”

The 90 Day Fiancé alums revealed their first pregnancy in October 2019. Loren exclusively told Us at the time: “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn. I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

When Shai arrived in April 2020, she and the Isral native were “so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other,” Loren gushed to Us.

