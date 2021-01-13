Future family of five! Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, announced on Wednesday, January 13, that she is pregnant with their third child.

“Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises,” the Backstreet Boys member, 40, captioned a Wednesday, January 13, ultrasound video via Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in April 2014 in California after six year of dating. Us Weekly broke the news the following year that they were starting a family..

“They are so happy and overjoyed,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2015. “They’ve been trying and waiting for such a long time.”

The personal trainer, 37, had previously suffered a miscarriage. “We were pregnant before and we lost the baby,” the California native revealed during a November 2015 Dancing With the Stars episode. “It was really hard on Nick and just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt, that was hard.”

Kitt gave birth to Odin, now 4, in April 2016. Two years later, she suffered another pregnancy loss. “God give us peace during this time,” Carter tweeted at the time. “I was really looking forward to meeting her after three months. I’m heartbroken.”

In May 2019, the musician wrote via Instagram that they were expecting again. “Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for. #pregnant #happiness #family,” he captioned his reveal.

His wife added in a post of her own: “Day at the park in Amsterdam turned into an impromptu family photo op and baby bump reveal. Loving these moments with my boys.”

Us broke the news five months later that their daughter, Saoirse, had arrived. “Mom and daughter are doing great,” a rep for the pair told Us in October 2019.

Since becoming a family of four, the House of Carters alum has been loving life with his two little ones. When the former reality star competed on season 4 of The Masked Singer last year, finishing in third, he gushed about sharing the fun with Odin and Saoirse.

“The cherry on top of all of this was being able to do something that I could share with my kids,” the Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It author wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “Seeing how excited they were to see the Croc onstage made this experience 10 times more meaningful. … I’m so lucky this is my job and happy I could bring some joy to you all during such a crazy time [amid the coronavirus pandemic].”

Kitt shared a sweet video of her children congratulating their dad on his success. “We love you,” Odin gushed in the footage.