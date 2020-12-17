No. 1 fan! Nick Carter’s 4-year-old son, Odin, celebrated his dad’s season 4 Masked Singer success on Wednesday, December 16.

“Congratulations, Daddy,” the little one said in an Instagram video uploaded by his mom, Lauren Kitt. “We love you.”

The fitness guru, 37, held Odin’s 14-month-old sister, Saoirse, in the footage, adding, “We’re so proud of you. We love you so much.”

Kitt went on to share a clip on her Instagram Story showing the “reality” of filming the video with her two kids in front of the Christmas tree. Her daughter squirmed out of her arms, while Odin said, “You made the whole show!”

Carter has been competing on the Fox show with a crocodile mask since September and took third in the competition. He called the experience one of the “most memorable” of his entertainment career, writing, “I am extremely grateful to have been a part of something so special.”

The Backstreet Boys member went on to write, “The cherry on top of all of this was being able to do something that I could share with my kids. Seeing how excited they were to see the Croc onstage made this experience 10 times more meaningful. … I’m so lucky this is my job and happy I could bring some joy to you all during such a crazy time [amid the coronavirus pandemic].”

‘NSync’s Lance Bass commented on the social media upload with heart emojis, while Grown-ish‘s Francia Raísa wrote that she “knew” that Carter was the crocodile.

Kitt joked that she also “knew” that her husband was competing the whole time.

She and the Dancing With the Stars alum tied the knot in April 2014 in California, welcoming their son two years later. Saoirse was born in October 2019. Us Weekly broke the news of her arrival, and the couple exclusively told Us that the infant was a “great” addition to their family.

The Los Angeles native previously suffered a miscarriage in September 2018. When she and Carter found out Saoirse was on the way the following year, the couple called her conception “the greatest gift” via Instagram.