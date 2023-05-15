Mother’s Day memories. Pregnant Alexis Gale revealed the sex of her third child with estranged husband Jimmie Allen amid their divorce.

The Delaware native, 27, shared a glimpse of an ultrasound photo via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 14. Along with the black-and-white pic, she wrote, “My baby boy 🖤 Happy Mother’s Day.”

In the background, the pair’s daughter Zara James, 18 months, could faintly be seen playing. The twosome also share daughter Naomi Bettie, 3. Allen, 37, welcomed son Aadyn, 8, in a previous relationship.

Gale and the country crooner exchanged vows after welcoming their first child together but didn’t go public with the news until they had a second wedding ceremony in May 2021. Nearly two years later, the duo announced their split — and revealed baby No. 3 is on the way.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” Allen noted in a statement to Us Weekly on April 21. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

He added: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Gale shared a nearly identical statement via social media at the time before uploading a more cryptic message. “The silence is loud enough for me,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on April 24.

The “Make Me Want To” artist and Gale officially filed for divorce within hours of each other on April 28. He is reportedly seeking joint custody, but his estranged wife argued in her filing that it is in the “best interest” of their children that she become the primary residential parent.

News broke weeks later that Allen is being sued by his former manager, who claimed she was raped and harassed by the “Best Shot” singer on multiple occasions over 18 months dating back to 2021. The woman — who remained nameless — recounted the alleged incidents to Variety in a report published on Thursday, May 11.

The American Idol alum denied the accusations in a statement to Us via his lawyer. “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years,” he said. “During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

He claimed that the allegations were both “false” and “extremely damaging,” noting, “I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

As the scandal made headlines, Allen was dropped from the 2023 CMA Fest lineup, suspended by his management at UTA and terminated by his publicist. (The alleged victim is also suing her former employers at Wide Open Music and its founder, Ash Bowers.)

Earlier this month, Gale shared a cryptic social media post about wanting to “heal in peace” amid her divorce. She also appeared to hint at receiving unwanted information about Allen from others, writing via her Instagram Story before the Variety report’s publication: “My Instagram isn’t a help line so please stop messaging me about any third parties.”