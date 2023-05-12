The way it used to be. Jimmie Allen and Alexis “Lexi” Gale sparked an instant connection when they met through the country star’s cousin.

The “Down Home” crooner and Gale, who both hail from Delaware, were introduced through one of Allen’s relatives in early 2019 and a romance quickly blossomed. The Dancing With the Stars alum went on to propose that June during a getaway to Disney World.

“The reason why I really wanted to get married was, because, say something happens to me, I wanted to make sure that her and the kids were taken care of,” Allen told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021, nearly three months after their romantic nuptials.

The Grammy Award nominee — who shares son Aadyn with a past partner — and the nurse welcomed their daughter Naomi one year prior in March 2020. The couple’s second daughter, Zara, followed in October 2021.

“[I’m looking forward] to learning something new,” Allen exclusively gushed to Us Weekly about becoming a father for the third time, several days before Zara’s birth. “The one thing I can say about being a parent is you learn things about yourself and each kid challenges you in a different area.”

He continued at the time: “You know, my son challenged me in my patience, like man, that boy is a replica of me and what I did to my parents and what I put them through. My daughter [Naomi], she really [helped me embrace] the whole protection mode. I was a protective person before, but now it’s, like, my wife says I’m overprotective, but I’d rather be ready than have to get ready.”

Allen and Gale eventually announced in April 2023 that they were separating after nearly three years of marriage — and amid the Nashville resident’s pregnancy with their third child together.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” the “Big in a Small Town” singer told Us in a statement at the time. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

His message continued: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Both Allen and Gale also shared the statement via their respective Instagram pages.

Scroll below to revisit the pair’s complete relationship timeline: