Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, have welcomed their third child together after announcing their split.

“Cohen Ace James ♠️ Wednesday Sept 27, 2023 xo,” Gale, 27, captioned photos of her and the country singer’s newborn via Instagram on Monday, October 2. The sweet slideshow included pics of the pair’s daughters, Naomi, 3, and Zara, 23 months, holding their new sibling.

The family’s new addition comes nearly six months after Allen, 38, and Gale announced that they were expecting their third child – while also revealing that they were getting a divorce.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” Allen said in a statement to Us Weekly in April. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

The message continued: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that are children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Allen was later accused of sexual assault by his former manager in May and by another anonymous woman in June. He denied both women’s accusations and filed countersuits against them in July. Allen also apologized to Gale, claiming his relationship with his former manager was consensual.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” he said in a social media statement.

The former couple were introduced through one of Allen’s relatives in early 2019 and quickly hit it off. After a whirlwind romance, the “This Is Us” singer popped the question at Disney World that July.

“Does this really mean I get to grow old with you?! Yesterday, I said yes to forever,” Gale wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of the ring. “I am beyond words & lucky to be able to call this incredible man my fiancé 🖤.”

The duo learned they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Naomi was born in March 2020, nearly one year before they tied the knot in May 2021.

“The reason why I really wanted to get married was, because, say something happens to me, I wanted to make sure that her and the kids were taken care of,” Allen – who also shares son Aadyn with a past partner – told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021.

Five months after their wedding celebration, Allen and Gale’s second child together, Zara, arrived in October 2021.

“[I’m looking forward] to learning something new,” Allen told Us about becoming a father for the third time. “The one thing I can say about being a parent is you learn things about yourself and each kid challenges you in a different area.”

The Dancing With the Stars contestant continued: “You know, my son challenged me in my patience, like man, that boy is a replica of me and what I did to my parents and what I put them through. My daughter [Naomi], she really [helped me embrace] the whole protection mode. I was a protective person before, but now it’s, like, my wife says I’m overprotective, but I’d rather be ready than have to get ready.”