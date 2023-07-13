Jimmie Allen has been accused of sexual assault on two separate occasions.

The country singer’s former manager filed a lawsuit against him in May 2023, one month after Allen, 38, and his pregnant wife, Alexis Gale, announced their split after three years of marriage. The separation news came at the same time as they announced they are expecting their third child together. (The estranged couple share daughters Naomi and Zara. Allen is also father to son Aadyn from a previous relationship.)

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair,” the singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on May 18. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

One month later, Allen was accused of sexual assault by a second woman who is identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe 2. Allen denied all accusations and filed two countersuits against both women in July 2023.

Scroll down for all the details on Allen’s ongoing sexual assault scandal:

What Is Jimmie Allen’s Ex-Manager Accusing Him Of?

In her lawsuit, Allen’s ex-manager — who chose to remain anonymous — claimed she was raped by her former client and was subjected to sexual harassment and abuse throughout their 18-month-long relationship, which dated back to 2021. She also sued her former employer Wide Open Music and its founder, Ash Bowers.

According to Variety, the manager alleged that Allen once “[groped] her breasts” on a flight while “pushing his erect penis against her body in public,” as well as “masturbating in front of her at the hotel” they were both staying at.

Among other allegations, the woman also claimed Allen raped her while filming a guest judge stint on American Idol in March 2021. Upon waking up “naked” and bleeding in a hotel room next to Allen, Doe said the songwriter “insisted” she take a Plan B pill.

Allen denied her accusations, stating that they were in a consensual “sexual relationship” at the time. “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years,” he said via his attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, in a statement to Us Weekly in May 2023. “During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

He went on to claim that his accuser hired a lawyer to “reach out and ask for money” following their split. “The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging,” Allen said. “I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Bowers also addressed the scandal, telling Us that “any assertion that she ever raised the existence of a sexual or physical relationship between Mr. Allen and her (or that Wide Open Music or I was aware of any such relationship) before October 4, 2022, is patently and objectively false.” He added that Wide Open Music “ended our professional relationship with Mr. Allen” upon learning of the allegations against him.

Allen shut down Jane Doe 1’s claims in his July 2023 countersuit. “Defendant [Allen] admits that Plaintiff [Jane Doe 1] was a day-to-day artist manager with Wide Open Music(‘WOM’),” read legal documents obtained by Us at the time. “Defendant is without sufficient knowledge or information to either admit or deny the remaining averments contained in Paragraph 1 of the Complaint and, therefore, denies them.”

The docs also denied Jane Doe 1’s rape allegation. “Defendant admits that in March 2021, after filming an American Idol episode in which he appeared, Defendant, Plaintiff, and multiple industry executives attended a dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California,” the counterclaim reads. “Defendant also admits to having a consensual sexual encounter with Plaintiff that evening. Defendant denies insisting that Plaintiff take Plan B as soon as possible.”

What Are the Details of Jane Doe 2’s Lawsuit Against Jimmie Allen?

One month after the original lawsuit, another woman stepped forward, claiming she was sexually assaulted and videotaped by Allen in Las Vegas in July 2022. The woman — referred to as Jane Doe 2 — sued Allen for battery, assault, invasion of privacy and “intentional infliction of emotional distress,” according to documents obtained by Us in June 2023.

Having first met on a plane in May 2022, Jane Doe 2 allegedly agreed to meet up with Allen later that year. Though she “inquired on several occasions about Allen’s wife,” he “assured her that he and his wife were separated.”

The lawsuit states: “Allen sexually assaulted Jane Doe 2 in his [Las Vegas] hotel room and then passed out. Extremely upset by the assault, Jane Doe 2 was leaving the hotel room when she discovered that Allen had surreptitiously and, without her consent, placed his cell phone in the closet facing the bed and had been videotaping the entire event.” Not being able to wake him up to delete the video, she turned the phone over to police upon returning home.

Jane Doe 2 also accused Allen of refusing to wear a condom during their encounter, as he “wanted to get her pregnant.”

In his countersuit against Jane Doe 2, Allen claims he and the woman “discussed the idea of Plaintiff staying in a separate hotel room,” but that she later “willing joined Allen in his hotel room.” Additionally, the legal docs denied Jane Doe 2’s claim that the incident was recorded without her knowledge, stating, “Defendant also admit that Allen recoded the encounter with Plaintiff’s express consent.”

How Is Jimmie Allen’s Family Impacted by the Legal Drama?

Following Jane Doe 1’s lawsuit, Gale, 27, took to Instagram to address tips she’d seemingly received from fans about Allen’s sexual assault allegations. “My Instagram isn’t a helpline so please stop messaging me about any third parties,” she wrote in May.

In a July 2023 statement to Us, Allen stated that he waited to publicly discuss the allegations against him because he wanted “fix my family first.” He continued: “For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me.”

He concluded his statement to Us by writing, “As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name. I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music.”

How Have the Allegations Damaged Jimmie Allen’s Career?

Following the dual lawsuits, Allen’s record label, BBR, confirmed that they had dropped him as a client.

“BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen,” the company — which also represents country stars such as Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll and Chase Rice — said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight in June 2023. “He is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

In a July 2023 statement to Us, Allen stated that the scandal also caused him to “lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for.” He added: “These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.”

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).