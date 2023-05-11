Jimmie Allen is being sued by his former manager for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing her. The country singer claims the two were in a consensual “sexual relationship” at the time.

The unnamed woman, who previously worked on the country star’s management team, claimed that Allen, 37, raped her and subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment on multiple occasions over 18 months dating back to 2021, according to a Variety report published on Thursday, May 11.

Allen denied the claims through his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years,” the “Freedom Is a Highway” performer said. “During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

Allen added: “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

In Variety’s report, the woman recalled an alleged incident between herself and Allen where she claimed that the “Down Home” singer assaulted her while they “traveled together” by “groping her breasts” on an airplane, “pushing his erect penis against her body in public” and “masturbating in front of her at the hotel” where they were both residing.

She also claimed that the “Best Shot” artist raped her in March 2021 while he was filming an episode of American Idol as a guest judge. The Jane Doe alleged she woke up “naked” in a hotel room in pain and was bleeding from her vagina with no recollection of what happened. She claimed that Allen was in the bed next to her and “insisted” she take a Plan B pill.

“I was disconnected from my body, feeling a sense of panic,” she told Variety, recalling that she remembered Allen saying, “‘I’ve been thinking about this for so long.’”

She added: “He held me in place. At that point, any physical will was just out the door. I was pretty much paralyzed.”

The woman is also suing Wide Open Music — her former employer — and its founder, Ash Bowers.

Bowers, for his part, addressed the lawsuit in a statement to Us on Thursday.

“First, any assertion that she ever raised the existence of a sexual or physical relationship between Mr. Allen and her (or that Wide Open Music or I was aware of any such relationship) before October 4, 2022 is patently and objectively false,” he told Us. “Second, when she brought up this allegation on October 4, 2022, we immediately ended our professional relationship with Mr. Allen.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The music executive added: “Third, she was the day-to-day manager for Mr. Allen. Once WOM no longer managed Mr. Allen, that role was gone and, furthermore, WOM has transitioned out of artist management completely to development and publishing. Accordingly, any claim that our professional relationship with her ended due to retaliation is also false.”

The lawsuit is the latest controversy for Allen. Last month, the singer and his wife, Alexis Gale, announced they were calling it quits after three years of marriage while also revealing they are expecting their third child. (The twosome are parents of daughters Naomi Bettie, 3, and Zara James, 19 months. Allen is also father of son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.)

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” Allen told Us in a statement in April. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

The message continued: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Entertainment Tonight reported on Thursday that the pair filed for divorce on April 28, one week after they announced their separation.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).