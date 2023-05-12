A shocking split. Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale appeared to have a picture-perfect marriage before announcing their breakup.

The twosome quickly hit it off after they began dating in spring 2019, and Allen popped the question that July. “Does this really mean I get to grow old with you?!” Gale gushed via Instagram at the time, sharing photos from the Disney World proposal. “Yesterday, I said yes to forever. I am beyond words & lucky to be able to call this incredible man my fiancé 🖤.”

She and Allen made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2019 at the SESAC Awards, revealing that same month that they had a baby on the way. Gale gave birth to daughter Naomi in March 2020.

The duo privately exchanged vows three months after their baby girl’s arrival, but they didn’t go public with their wedding news until after a second ceremony in May 2021. One month later, the “Best Shot” artist and Gale announced baby No. 2 was on the way.

Allen was already the father of son Aadyn when he met Gale. Daughter Zara joined the family in October 2021. “Going from two to three is a big jump!” the American Idol alum told Entertainment Tonight the following March. “It’s cool, we love ’em and we’re just definitely thankful for our kids.”

He teased at the time: “For sure, we feel outnumbered. … [And] we are.”

When asked whether he was interested in expanding his family further, Allen told the outlet he was “done” having kids. However, his tune seemingly changed.

The “Make Me Want To” singer and Gale announced in April 2023 that they were expecting their third child together — and that they were going their separate ways. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” he wrote in a social media statement. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

Allen added: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

Gale shared a nearly identical statement via her own Instagram account. Days later, she seemingly addressed the breakup with a cryptic message. “The silence is loud enough for me,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

