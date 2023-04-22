It’s over. Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, announced they are calling it quits after three years of marriage — while revealing they are expecting their third child.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” the country singer, 37, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, April 21. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.”

The message continued: “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

The “Best Shot” singer and Gale, 27, got engaged in July 2019 after less than a year of dating. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Naomi Bettie, in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. They tied the knot in May 2021 and daughter Zara James arrived five months later. (Allen is also dad to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.)

In March 2022, the Deleware native opened up about his role as a dad of three during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Going from two to three is a big jump. It’s cool, we love ’em and we’re just definitely thankful for our kids. … We feel outnumbered. [And] we are,” he quipped to the outlet, adding that he and Gale were likely “done” expanding their brood. “I retired my jersey,” he said at the time.

Prior to their split, Allen and Gale were vocal about their romance, often taking to social media to gush over their life together. When the “Good Times Roll” crooner joined Dancing With the Stars in October 2021, he broke down after an emotional Hallowen-themed performance with pro Emma Slater reminded him of his wife and their little ones.

Allen shared that his “emotions” came out for the pair’s contemporary number, which was set to Daniel Jang’s “Say Something” and inspired by A Quiet Place, a film that is all about sacrificing for your loved ones — a message that resonated with the musician.

“I started to think about my wife and my kids and, you know, I’m a softie,” he told Us at the time. “I’ve cried so much on the show. So why not keep it going?”