More to the story? Jimmie Allen’s estranged wife, Alexis Gale, shared a cryptic message just days after confirming the couple’s split — and fans have questions.

“The silence is loud enough for me,” Gale, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 24, alongside a black backdrop.

The pregnant star raised eyebrows with her post as some fans thought Gale was hinting there was more to the story — or things left unsaid — between her and Allen, 37, following their breakup.

The “Down Home” crooner and Gale confirmed on Friday, April 21, that they called it quits after three years of marriage.

“After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” the estranged spouses wrote in nearly identical social media statements. (Gale, however, swapped in “Jimmie & I” in the names portion of the message.)

The “Freedom Was a Highway” singer and his estranged wife also announced on Friday that they are expecting their third baby together. The pair share daughters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 18 months. Allen, for his part, is also dad to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.

“As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year,” the statement continued. “Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to coparenting with love and respect for one another.”

The duo concluded by asking: “In light of our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time.”

While both parties chose to turn off the comments section on their respective Instagram announcements, Gale kept the option on for the rest of her social media posts.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

As fans looked back on Gale and Allen’s marriage in photos, several users showed the nurse support on her past uploads. “Lost all respect for him if he cheated,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Gale’s June 2022 Instagram post, which showed the twosome kissing and goofing off together over the years.

Fire Country actress Sabina Gadecki-Rich, meanwhile, sent Gale a sweet message via one of the Delaware native’s March uploads.

“I love you and I’m grateful for you my sweet friend,” she wrote in the comments section of a video about the estranged couple’s youngest child’s battle with respiratory syncytial virus.

The “Best Shot” crooner and Gale got engaged in July 2019 after less than one year of dating. They welcomed their first child, daughter Naomi Bettie, in March 2020 and exchanged vows in a private ceremony that same year.

The following year, the duo said “I do” in May 2021 surrounded by family and friends. Their second daughter, Zara James, was born in October 2021.

Ahead of their breakup, Allen exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about fatherhood.

“You know, my son challenged me in my patience, like man, that boy is a replica of me and what I did to my parents and what I put them through,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said in October 2021 days before daughter Zara arrived. “My daughter [Naomi], she really [helped me embrace] the whole protection mode. I was a protective person before, but now it’s, like, my wife says I’m overprotective, but I’d rather be ready than have to get ready.”

The 2022 ACM Awards cohost noted at the time that he was looking forward to “learning something new” once he became a proud papa of three little ones.