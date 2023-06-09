Jimmie Allen is being accused of sexual assault for the second time in two months.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, June 9, the “Best Shot” artist, 37, was named in a new lawsuit by a woman identified as Jane Doe 2, who alleges that she was sexually assaulted — and secretly videotaped — by Allen in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Per the lawsuit, Jane Doe 2 and Allen met on a plane in early May 2022 and began communicating long-distance before the woman agreed to meet the “Freedom Is a Highway” performer in Las Vegas several months later.

Though “Plaintiff inquired on several occasions about Allen’s wife” — Allen and estranged wife Alexis Gale tied the knot in May 2021 — “Allen assured her that he and his wife were separated.”

The lawsuit claims that “Allen sexually assaulted Jane Doe 2 in his [Las Vegas] hotel room and then passed out. Extremely upset by the assault, Jane Doe 2 was leaving the hotel room when she discovered that Allen had surreptitiously and, without her consent, placed his cell phone in the closet facing the bed and had been videotaping the entire event.” After she couldn’t wake him up to have him delete the recording, she took the cell phone from the room and gave it to the police when she arrived home.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Furthermore, Allen allegedly refused to wear a condom during the incident, telling Jane Doe 2 that “he wanted to get her pregnant,” per the documents, though the woman “said no.” She also told the singer that she wanted him to pull out before he finished, but “he refused.”

Jane Doe 2 is suing the singer on four counts: battery, assault, invasion of privacy, and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The new lawsuit comes weeks after Allen was sued by his ex-manager for alleged sexual abuse, which he denied. The unnamed woman claimed that the “Make Me Want To” musician raped her and subjected her to sexual abuse and harassment on multiple occasions for more than a year and a half — dating back to 2021.

Allen, for his part, claimed that the two were involved in a consensual “sexual relationship” in a lengthy statement to Us at the time. The “Freedom Is a Highway” performer called the accusations “deeply troubling and hurtful” in a statement from his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler.

“I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” Allen’s attorney shared. “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Days later, Allen publicly apologized to Gale for “humiliating her with my affair,” he wrote via Instagram in May. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

He continued: “I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

The twosome, who tied the knot in May 2021, announced their separation in April. Gale, 27, is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. Allen and Gale are parents of daughters Naomi Bettie, 3, and Zara James, 20 months. The “Down Home” singer is also the father of son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).