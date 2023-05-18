Jimmie Allen issued a public apology to his estranged, pregnant wife, Alexis Gale, after he claimed to have an “affair” with his former manager. (The unnamed employee, for her part, is suing the country singer for sexual assault.)

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair,” the songwriter, 37, wrote in a lengthy post via his Instagram on Thursday, May 18. “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

He continued: “I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Down Home” singer announced in April that he and Gale, 27, were calling it quits after three years of marriage while also revealing they are expecting their third child. (The twosome are parents of daughters Naomi Bettie, 3, and Zara James, 19 months. Allen is also father of son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.)

Earlier this month, news broke that Allen’s former manager — whose name has not been revealed — was suing the “Best Shot” performer for allegedly assaulting and sexually harassing her. Allen, for his part, claimed that the twosome were in a consensual “sexual relationship” at the time.

“This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built,” the Dancing With the Stars alum penned in his Thursday apology. “I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.”

Allen concluded the post by encouraging his followers to “seek help” when they need it and to not “be afraid” of feeling weak. He advised others to “surround” themselves with people they can count on.

The “Freedom Is a Highway” crooner appeared to acknowledge the extramarital affair when denying the sexual assault claims made against him earlier this month.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years,” Allen said in a statement to Us Weekly on May 11 via his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler. “During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

The “Make Me Want To” musician added: “Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

In Variety’s report, the woman recalled an alleged incident between herself and Allen where she claimed that the “Big In a Small Town” performer assaulted her while they “traveled together” by “groping her breasts” on an airplane, “pushing his erect penis against her body in public” and “masturbating in front of her at the hotel” where they were both residing. She also claimed that Allen raped her in March 2021 while he was filming an episode of American Idol as a guest judge.

Gale, for her part, seemingly addressed the allegations made against her estranged husband a week before the news broke. At the time she shared a cryptic quote about wanting to “heal in peace” amid the “chaos” via her Instagram Story while also hinting that she was receiving unsolicited tips about her relationship.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).